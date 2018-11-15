Menu
Login
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
The theft of six-week-old foal, Holly, devastated the owners.
Pets & Animals

Stolen foal found dead by owners

by AAP
15th Nov 2018 5:14 AM

A valuable foal stolen from a racing stable in outer Melbourne has been found dead by its owners.

The six-week-old foal called Holly was discovered missing from the stable in Carrum Downs on Monday.

Holly was in a paddock with a brood mare and receiving veterinary treatment which required her to wear splint boots.

Investigators found the splint boots in the paddock and believe the foal was carried to a waiting vehicle.

But on Wednesday the owners found the foal dead on their property. Police say investigations are ongoing.

dead editors picks stolen foal

Top Stories

    Recycle pre-loved clothes

    Recycle pre-loved clothes

    News Be part of the war against waste and donate pre-loved clothing this National Recycling Week

    Vinnies sleepout 'most successful yet'

    Vinnies sleepout 'most successful yet'

    News 2018 Vinnies Community Sleepout raised more than $189,000

    NAC joins Keep Watch program

    NAC joins Keep Watch program

    News Aquatic centre signs up to safety program

    Flaming good aid as Coast Guard Noosa pumped

    Flaming good aid as Coast Guard Noosa pumped

    News Grants help boost Noosa rescue

    Local Partners