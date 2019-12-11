FOLLOW IT LIVE: Noosa's future goes on the line this morning

NOOSA'S future goes on the line today at 10am with a special meeting of council as it considers its new planning scheme.

They will do so amid a back drop of a business backlash which has seen local traders' groups demand all considerations for such a vital direction shaper to be delayed until after the March election.

Adding to the intrigue, is that today's meeting appears almost certain to be one councillor short as Cr Frank Pardon's trial on historical sex charges is at a critical end with the jury considering a verdict today. Cr Pardon has pleaded not guilty.

Council has received more than 1500 written submissions on the plan that has raised concerns about signage and council's plans to tackle short-term lettings.

Today council will discuss the final changes to the plan, which will then be sent to the State Government for sign off.

Once the plan is endorsed by Council on Wednesday, the Plan is required to be signed off by the Minister before Council can formally adopt the new planning scheme, which it's hoping to do in early 2020.

STARTS 10AM

10.25am

Mayor Tony Wellington told the public gallery 'I'm sorry to say that I will not be tolerating interjections or attempts to influence the debate from the audience, so please if you don't mind be respectful for the debate."

Cr Brian Stockwell before start of the debate declared a conflict of interest in that he helped prepare a submission for the Noosa Sea Scouts he is a leader of, about the scouts' block of land and left the room on that item

Cr Ingrid Jackson then sought changes to the short-stay lettings proposals "which had attracted the greatest number of submissions with a large number being against the proposals.

"Yet the staff recommendation is still the same, that short term accommodation of whole houses and units must get development approvals in all zones and must get development approvals in all zones".

"On behalf of a large number of residents who are against this proposal, I propose instead that short term accommodation be accepted developments subject to requirements."

10.50AM

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie there is no evidence that no further increase in short term stays "would impact negatively on the existing tourism economy as the new plan does not propose any losses in existing tourist accommodation, but the contrary" and allows for this sector to grow.

He said about 5500 properties have the ability to host short-term stays and a further 600 have the ability to apply for this in the medium and high density residential zones".

"Claims that short-term accommodation would be reduced under this planning scheme are absolutely false," Cr Wilkie said.

Mayor Wellington asked staff if Cr Jackson's motion was to pass would this be a significant change and would that trigger that going back out for public consultation and cause delays in adopting the plan. He was told this was considered a significant change.

Cr Stockwell said the planning scheme would protect visitor accommodation, "and neighbourhoods of permanent housing are protected from short-term visitor accommodation that would impact on the amenity enjoyed by residents.".

