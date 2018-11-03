Following council's cash trails as finances reported

What the Noosa mayor and councillors get paid to run the place.

What the Noosa mayor and councillors get paid to run the place.

NOOSA ratepayers can now decide for themselves if council is delivering value for money after the latest draft annual report revealed five councillors on a base salary rate of $74,424 including superannuation payments.

Mayor Tony Wellington last financial year was remunerated $140,094 with super, while Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie had to get by on $87,558.

As for the councillors, the mayor topped the additional allowance payments with $12,386 in expenses and Cr Joe Jurisevic came in next on the outlay scale at $9249 ahead of Cr Brian Stockwell with $9206.

Cr Wilkie received $8516, while Cr Jess Glasgow claimed $8483, Cr Ingrid Jackson $7880 and Cr Frank Pardon also $7880.

The report said just one senior manager, presumably CEO Brett de Chastel was paid in the $200,000 to $300,000 salary range for the year, while five of the top department heads were in the $100,000-$200,000 pay bracket.

The wages bill for all council's employees grew to $24,162,000 from the previous financial year's bill of $22,613,000. Council assets increased from $1.065 billion the previous financial year to $1.078 billion the last financial year.

The report said: "The financial period ended 30 June 2018 represents an excellent financial result for council, and provides a firm foundation for future operations.

"Ongoing innovation and a commitment to strong financial management through compliance with our financial sustainability policy will ensure that this position is maintained into the future.

"The council finished the year with an operating surplus of $8.5 million.”