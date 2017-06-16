23°
News

FOMO on some coin? Just bring your own cup

Amber Macpherson | 16th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
GREEN BEANS: FOMO Cafe barista Arjuna Gabbard serves a reusable coffee cup for a discount.
GREEN BEANS: FOMO Cafe barista Arjuna Gabbard serves a reusable coffee cup for a discount. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SUNSHINE Beach cafe was excited to learn it was the first in Noosa to sign up to a scheme promoting an eco-friendly approach to coffee cups.

FOMO cafe and bar is now registered online as a 'Responsible Cafe', encouraging coffee drinkers to bring their own cup and receive a discount of 50c.

Owner Rory White and employee Jasmin Boyd said the cafe had always engaged in environmentally sustainable practices, but learnt they could officially accredit the cafe after watching the ABC's War on Waste program.

"It's been a passion of mine for a while to reduce waste,” Rory said.

"I was part of the Coast Care for Yaroomba, we've both been involved in environmental groups in Noosa.

"We were the first in Noosa and the third on the Sunshine Coast to sign up. It's a good feeling, we were surprised.”

Jasmin said a sign letting customers know about the Responsible Cafes initiative has helped to start a conversation about the throw away culture.

"People come in and have a coffee and see our responsible cafe sign and they'll say 'oh, we saw that on War on Waste',” Jasmin said.

"It just follows on with that education of the public. If they're talking about sustainable practices, the more chat about it there is, the more we'll see change.

"It's good to see it's becoming more apparent in the main stream, it's finally got through to people.”

Rory said FOMO uses a number of ways to minimise waste and carbon footprint.

"We don't sell bottled water, everything is in a glass bottle,” he said.

"We've got chillies growing in the garden, limes, herbs, lemon myrtle that we use on our menu.

"When we opened, we wanted to enhance the space and the natural environment that's here, to keep it really lush and green and a habitat for animals and insects.”

"We make our food fresh to order, all our chutneys and jams are house made,” Jasmin said.

"Our mushrooms are from a local grower, he uses our coffee grinds on his mushrooms to grow them and we use his mushrooms in one of our signature dishes.

"We've got a recycling bin that gets very full. We're all about reducing our waste.”

Visit responsiblecafes.org.

Noosa News

Topics:  fomo noosa recycling responsible cafe sunshine beach sustainable waste

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa ratepayers facing rate rise

Noosa ratepayers facing rate rise

How much extra will you have to pay?

Paragliders set to stay up over Sunrise

STAYING PUT: The paragliders look to have narrowly won a right to stay on at Sunrise Beach in this urban fly zone.

Urban aviators' take offs creates debate

Challenging team work has kids on track

UP FOR IT: The Good Shepherd Lutheran College team rose to meet a tough challenge in the Gold Coast hinterland.

Challenging adventure

Planting for a sunny future in Our Backyard

ENVIRO CARE: Sunshine Butterflies volunteers get their hands dirty for World Environment Day.

Enviro care for support centre

Local Partners

Dewey and Co's Cooroy digital welcome

Minister visits Cooroy to innovate

Practise the art of chucking a sickie

CLEARLY ILL: Thousands of Aussies threw a sickie after Australia Day antics left many with a sore head.

Ever chucked an illegitimate sickie? CQU needs your acting skills.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

AN EXPLOSIVE extract from a yet-to-be released book about Apple reveals how its head honcho was reluctant to make the iPhone.

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Century-old painting discovered in Antarctica

A 118-year-old depiction of a tree creeper painted by Dr Edward Wilson.

Painting discovered among penguin droppings at historic site.

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

The Hollywood star, 37, sat in court every day of the trial.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Inspection a must - It&#39;s as big as a house!

5/4 Lindesay Street, Caloundra West 4551

Town House 4 2 2 Offers from...

Ideal for those who value security, convenience and easy care living, this well presented townhouse reveals an immaculate light filled layout that bathes in all...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION

14 Ironbark Road, Little Mountain 4551

House 5 3 7 $899,000

DUAL LIVING - 5 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE! - Beautifully renovated home that is perfect for dual living families - Positioned on well over half an acre of low...

New Home, New Life, New City!

15 Rosseau Street, Bells Creek 4551

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this shiny new Metricon home in the City of Aura; the Sunshine Coast's award-winning master-planned new $5 billion...

PREPARE TO BE SURPRISED

160 The Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573

House 4 2 2 $639,000

Located close to shops and schools, and just a leisurely short drive to magnificent beaches, this beautifully presented family property offers all the comforts of...

Split Level, Versatile Living Options…Lashings of Charm!

3 Klinain Street, Nambour 4560

House 4 3 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this charming split-level family home, circa late 1980's, that exudes great warmth and versatility, in a quiet leafy...

1/4 Acre, Dual Living, Close to Town!

8 Tytherleigh Avenue, Landsborough 4550

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, this charming double storey home on a fenced 1335m2 block offering genuine dual living options for the extended...

Size, Location, Lifestyle, Motivation!

20 Somerville Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 5 2 Auction

With 262m2 of living under roof, this super-sized, super-comfortable family home offers room for the whole family to enjoy both individual and family time...

Low-maintenance Leafy Living in Buderim!

20 Samwhite Drive, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Situated in a quiet area of Buderim with a mountainous backdrop is this low set three-bedroom home set on a generous 768sq m elevated, north-facing block. With...

GOT ALL BOXES TICKED HERE

6 Kingsley Court, Little Mountain 4551

House 4 2 2 UNDER OFFER

- Well maintained modern home with an open plan design - Comprising of 4 good sized bedrooms plus a study - Your choice of 3 separate large living areas - Kitchen...

RELAXED AMBIENCE - OLD TEWANTIN

108 Butler Street, Tewantin 4565

House 5 3 4 $789,000

Beautifully appointed, this contemporary home includes a harvest of features that cater for those looking for something a little different. Quality and style at...

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Home delivers on many levels

Near-new Noosa hinterland home with views makes most of 732sq m site

Your own private sanctuary

Refreshed and rejuvenated Noosa home on 1.98ha near lake

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Open for inspection homes June 15-21

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!