Fond memories of ‘a monster under the bed’

Mandy Kidd was surprised to find a quoll and Tasmanian devil had been breaking in. Now she has nothing but fond memories for her housemates.

MONSTERS under the bed are often a cause for fear, but one Tasmanian woman has nothing but fond memories of the wild nightly visitors to her North-West home.

Mandy Kidd was about 22 years old and living with her partner at Meunna when her floors began getting increasingly muddy and cat food began being dragged outside.

To their surprise they soon caught the two perpetrators - a quoll and a Tasmanian devil had been breaking their house through the cat door.

She took to social media on Monday to share the story of her accidental housemates from 30 years ago.

Mandy Kidd snapped this photo of a common visitor to her North-West house, a large Tasmanian devil, about 30 years ago.

"One night sitting there watching TV, this quoll walked into the lounge room. I believe we both froze and watched it walk around us - by then the cats were used to it so they took no notice," she said.

"Once it left we both burst out laughing.

"The devil, if I remember correctly, first came inside around 4pm one day. Could smell this strange smell and the next thing this black head poked through the cat door. I did jump and he took off but (it) was back again same time the next day so we stayed quietly in the lounge room."

Ms Kidd said she was able to feed the quoll by hand, but refused to feed the devil just in case he mistook her arm for a kangaroo bone.

The quoll usually came by in the evening, where it would explore the house and help itself to her cats' food.

"He was never scared of us and twice decided my phone looked tasty, chewed through the cord and took off with it. One we found under the house, the other in the bush," she said.

"The devil would come all hours of the day. As soon as he came in under the house you could smell him. It was something else to wake in the night and hear him grunting under the bed - quite a scary sound in the middle of the night. I would tuck my arms in fast in case he was extra hungry.

"I would give anything to come across another devil and quoll like these two."

