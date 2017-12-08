Food and Wine 2018: tickets on sale, program revealed

The Noosa Food and Wine Festival is on May 17-20.

THE Noosa Food and Wine event has released its full program for next year, highlighting some of the best produce and dishes our region has to offer.

Tourism Noosa revealed the full list of events and released pre-seale tickers this morning at noosafoodandwine.com.au.

More than 35 events will showcase some of Australia's best chefs in beautiful locations throughout Noosa from May 17 to 20, 2018.

Events will take place at the new Festival Village, under the Noosa Tipis on Noosa Main Beach, along Hastings St for the Long Lunch, in signature restaurants and throughout the Noosa hinterland with produce and brewery trails.

For the full program and to purchase event tickets visit the website.

Program highlights include:

The Festival Village - The Festival Village will return to the Noosa Lions Park in 2018 with the beautiful Noosa waterways as a magical backdrop. Key events in the Festival Village will include:

Festival Village VIP Lounge - The hottest place to be during the Festival will be at the Festival Village VIP Lounge, with limited tickets available to this exclusive access venue.

The Producers Pavilion - Meet, discover and taste the delights of some of the region's finest artisan producers in the region and from around Australia.

Taste of Noosa - Discover some of Noosa's best restaurants and their famous tastes right in the Festival Village across the weekend. Restaurants include Sum Yung Guys, Embassy XO, Padre Coffee, View Restaurant, Arcuri, Village Bicycle and Providore on Hastings.

Craft Beer & Cider Corner - 2018 welcomes a craft and cider beer corner with some of the region's best craft brewers in action.

Master Classes - Wine and Cheese Master Classes as well as the Chef's Skills Table.

Celebrity Chef Cooking Demonstrations - Enjoy live cooking demonstrations from some of Australia's best chefs.

Tickets for the Festival Village start from $25 per person including a complimentary glass of wine from Xanadu Margaret River.

One of the Festival's most popular events, the Long Lunch on Hastings St will take place on Saturday May 19. The Long Lunch will feature restaruants Noosa Beach House, Season, Boardwalk Bistro, Aromas, Locale, Bistro C, Café Le Monde and Rococo. Tickets $145.

The stunning tipis will return to Noosa Main Beach and will be the venue for a range of events across the weekend including:

Noosa Food & Wine Festival Opening Party - Friday 18 May, 5pm-7pm. Enjoy wines by Xanadu Margaret River with signature canapes from a selection of Noosa restaurants. $89.

Rise & Nourish - Saturday 19 May, 6.30am-9am. Presented by Beyond Experiences, enjoy a 60 minute beach yoga session by Zenko Yoga followed by a nutritious Cyndi-O'Meara inspired breakfast. $80.

Under The Moon In May - Saturday 19 May, 5pm-9pm. As the sun sets on the beach join Bistro C, Boardwalk Bistro and Rococo for a sublime night to remember. $195.

Rickys Champagne Brunch - Sunday 20 May, 9.30-11am. A once in a lifetime experience to start your Sunday with a Rickys Laurent-Perrier Champagne brunch on Noosa Main Beach. $75.

Noosa Amour On The Beach - Sunday 20 May, Midday-2.30pm. Experience four of Noosa's finest restaurants Aromas Noosa, Locale, Rickys and Wood Fire Grill for a truly magical lunch on Main Beach. $165.

Closing Party - Sunday 20 May, 5pm-9pm. Tipi Aperitivo presented by Noosa Boathouse and Dal Zotto Wines. Includes food and 2 hours of beverages followed by a cash bar from 7pm-9pm). $149.

Produce and Brewery Trails - A series of trails will take place across the Festival including Hinterland Trails, a Slow Food Noosa Trail and the Noosa Brewery Trail. Prices start from $160.

Guest chefs include celebrity Miguel Maestre (Maestre Family Food), Colin Fassnidge (Banksia Bistro), Alessandro Pavoni (Ormeggio), Christine Manfield, Kirsten Tibballs (Savour Chocolate & Patisserie School), Adam D'Sylva (Coda/Tonka), Zack Furst (Ides), Charley Snadden Wilson (Embla), Lauren Aldridge (Stokehouse), Alanna Sapwell (St Peter), Emma McCaskill (The Pot Adelaide), Jo Barrett (Oakridge), Nick Stanton (Ramblr), Victor Liong (Lee Ho Fook), Matt Stone (Oakridge), Monty Koludrovic (Icebergs), Brendon Barker (Madam Wu), Massimo Mele, Jordan Toft (Coogee Pavilion, Merivale), Matt Wilkinson (Pope Joan), Analiese Gregory (Franklin), Shaun Clouston (Logan Brown,NZ), Giovanni Pilu (Pilu at Freshwater),Tony Percuoco (Tartufo), Paul Carmichael and Kylie Javier Ashton (Momofuku Seiōbo).

Tourism and Events Queensland is proud to support the Noosa Food and Wine festival which features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar, showcasing Australia's best live events in Australia's best destinations.

