Food drive to help farmers in drought

HELP NEEDED: The drought crisis across Queensland and much of Australia is causing hardship on many Aussie farmers. Marian Faa

OUR Aussie farmers are constantly battling natural disasters and with recent drought plaguing much of the country, they are in desperate need of help.

Drought Angels provides assistance to farmers and is currently running its Winter Food Drive.

This year, Raine & Horne Noosa Hinterland is supporting the service as a donation drop-off point.

Administration assistant Sam Ferguson said a number of donations had already come in.

"People are doing their bit to help,” Sam said.

"There are no other drop-off points up this end of the Coast and we wanted to help out the situation.”

Non-perishable canned and packaged food, tea, coffee, sunscreen, cleaning, sanitary and feminine hygiene products can all be donated.

"Packs of cards and colouring-in pencils and books are also really good for the kids,” Sam said.

"People can also give pre-paid Visa cards so the farmers can support their local stores.”

There are also more donation option on the Drought Angels website or Facebook page.

Property manager Penny McSwaine said she wanted to do something to help.

"There are lots of ways for people to help and I make sure to pick up a few extra grocery items when I'm shopping,” Penny said.

Donations can be taken to Raine & Horne at Cooroy or Pomona, with items preferably in a bag or box.

This map shows the state of Queensland's drought crisis, and it is closer to home than we may think. Contributed

Meanwhile across the local area a number of other businesses have come on board to help the worsening crisis.

All profits from sales in the fresh department at Woolworths Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin and supermarkets nationwide tomorrow, August 11, will be donated to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal in support of farmers impacted by the drought.

It follows Woolworths' initial $1.5 million donation, plus further Woolworths Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin fundraising, which is helping Rural Aid deliver more hay, essential items and counselling support services to farmers in need.

"It's been amazing to see our customers and team rally behind Aussie farmers impacted by this drought,” Woolworths local group manager Dean Hodgkinson said.

"In less than a week, Woolworths customers nationally have already donated in excess of $600,000 for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal through our checkouts.

"This generosity is making a real difference in rural communities and has inspired us to build on our support of Rural Aid's vital work.”

Rural Aid chief executive officer Charles Alder said the organisation had been overwhelmed by the response of the Woolworths store teams and customers.

Noosa North Shore Getaway Bar & Bistro will also raise money this Sunday with Parma for a Farmer.

They will donate $1 on your behalf for every parmie sold and then match it with another $1 from them.

Buying a parmie will also get you 18 holes of putt putt golf free.

Bookings are essential, call 5447 1225.

Tewantin Noosa RSL is also participating in Parma for a Farmer this month, with $1 from every parmigiana donated to buy a bale of hay for struggling farmers.

The Buy a Bale campaign is distributing bales of hay to drought-affected farms in Queensland and New South Wales.

Donations can also be made online at www.buyabale.com.au or text 'drought' to 0437371371.

Noosa News will continue coverage over coming weeks on where donations can be made and what people can do to help farmers in need.