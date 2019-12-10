Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ricky's Riverfront Restaurant and Bar in Noosa Heads. David Jouy serves customers.
Ricky's Riverfront Restaurant and Bar in Noosa Heads. David Jouy serves customers.
Business

Food royalty: Coast venues named among nation’s best

Shayla Bulloch
10th Dec 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATCH of classy Sunshine Coast restaurants has been crowned among the best venues in the country by a leading platform.

Online reservation website, OpenTable revealed that five Coast restaurants made the top 50 list, rubbing shoulders with venues in Melbourne, Sydney and Gold Coast.

Noosa venues Locale Restaurant and Bar, Season Restaurant, Ricky's River Bar and Sails Noosa were named among the best out of more than 173,000 reviews, covering more than 2,000 Australian restaurants.

Sum Yung Guys at Sunshine Beach was also awarded the prestigious title.

According to the study, European cuisine - including pizza and tapas - top the list at 32 per cent as most popular for diners, narrowly beating modern Australian at 30 per cent.

Restaurants with an Asian influence accounted for 20 per cent of the top 50.

More Stories

noosa restaurants open table restaurant review scd business small businesses sunshine coast business
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa says thanks Cooroy for the Christmas joy

        Santa says thanks Cooroy for the Christmas joy

        News Christmas in Cooroy spreads the festive joy to hinterland.

        Council not ‘letting’ us have a fair go

        premium_icon Council not ‘letting’ us have a fair go

        News Investor berates Noosa Council on his handling of short-stay letting.

        Pardon trial: Defence claim drunk witness, hypnosis effect

        premium_icon Pardon trial: Defence claim drunk witness, hypnosis effect

        Crime The Noosa councillor’s barrister asked the jury to 'think of the position he’s been...

        Slide too hot to handle

        premium_icon Slide too hot to handle

        News $50,000 slide closed after complaints.