Noosa Eat & Drink celebrity chef Matt Sinclair cooking up a storm at last year's festival.
News

Foodie fest events served in bite size pieces

Peter Gardiner
22nd Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Noosa’s favourite food festival will be served up in 2021 as a movable feast forming a series of smaller sumptuous events to socially distance from COVID-19.

And food industry insiders have welcomed this “degustation” approach as Tourism Noosa adapts its famed Noosa Eat & Drink Festival to the tough trading conditions.

The mouth-watering May foodie attraction, which would normally attract more than 10,000 visitors across four days, will be a spread over next year with a program of events to be released shortly.

Heartbreaking decision as popular Noosa festival cancelled

Why 20021 will be a game changer for foodie tourism

Brent Ogilvie whose Ogilvie Group operates Rickys, Wood Fire Grill, Locale, Aromas Noosa and Maravista Farm welcomed the new approach.

“It’s great to see the festival evolving like this and being able to continue showcasing Noosa’s wonderful food, produce and drink offerings, especially in these challenging times,” Mr Olgivie said.

Slow Food Noosa’s president Carolyn Winkler said the festival was an integral part of Noosa’s food scene.

“The changes to a series of events is an exciting one, potentially allowing more opportunities to showcase the region,” she said.

Festival manager Lee Huber said organisers would be working with visiting chefs, restaurants, food and drinks industry groups and selected charities to curate fresh experiences.

“The change has been well received by Noosa’s new Food and Drink Tourism Advisory Group which has recently been formulated, bringing together the region’s various food and beverage groups to support and develop the industry within the Noosa region,” Ms Huber said.

For more information, visit noosaeatdrink.com.au

