Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jump aboard the Slow Food Noosa foodie trail during this year's Eat & Drink Festival.
Jump aboard the Slow Food Noosa foodie trail during this year's Eat & Drink Festival.
Food & Entertainment

Foodie trail will be ‘one to remember’

19th Jan 2020 8:00 AM

The Noosa Eat & Drink Festival is less than five months away and Slow Food Noosa is once again offering a memorable foodie trail that will not disappoint.

Departing from Noosa Heads, the tour will commence with a behind the scenes tour of Belmondos Organic Market, followed by a stop at the Noosa Community Gardens where you will meet some local schoolchildren discussing their School Kitchen Gardens.

The next stop is a Forage Farms tour before heading to the Hinterland Restaurant at Cooran for a delicious three-course lunch featuring locally sourced ingredients paired with local wines, followed by a short stroll to nearby Bonsai Brewery for a beer tasting.

The final stop for the day will be at Amrita Park Meadery for an exquisite mead tasting.

Tickets are $187.80 for members. For bookings go to noosaeatdrink.com.au.

foodie trail noosa eat and drink festival noosa food and wine slow food noosa
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stormy weather ends our fire ban

        Stormy weather ends our fire ban

        News Fire ban in Noosa ends for now as the skies open up.

        Environment award honouring the late Dr Hall

        Environment award honouring the late Dr Hall

        Environment ‘Unless you put it into action, knowledge is not worth having’:This attitude toward...

        Solar stars in leading theatre role

        premium_icon Solar stars in leading theatre role

        Environment Noosa Arts Theatre have flicked the switch on solar as they prepare to celebrate 50...

        Joeys form close bond after ‘near death experience’

        premium_icon Joeys form close bond after ‘near death experience’

        Offbeat CUTENESS OVERLOAD: Oscar and Barney are a very close after surviving the roadside...