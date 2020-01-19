Foodie trail will be ‘one to remember’

The Noosa Eat & Drink Festival is less than five months away and Slow Food Noosa is once again offering a memorable foodie trail that will not disappoint.

Departing from Noosa Heads, the tour will commence with a behind the scenes tour of Belmondos Organic Market, followed by a stop at the Noosa Community Gardens where you will meet some local schoolchildren discussing their School Kitchen Gardens.

The next stop is a Forage Farms tour before heading to the Hinterland Restaurant at Cooran for a delicious three-course lunch featuring locally sourced ingredients paired with local wines, followed by a short stroll to nearby Bonsai Brewery for a beer tasting.

The final stop for the day will be at Amrita Park Meadery for an exquisite mead tasting.

Tickets are $187.80 for members. For bookings go to noosaeatdrink.com.au.