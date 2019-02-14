Menu
Login
Marko Simic attended Downing Centre Court in Sydney.
Marko Simic attended Downing Centre Court in Sydney.
Soccer

Star in court over alleged mid-flight assault

by AAP
12th Feb 2019 11:50 AM

A CROATION footballer has been accused of assaulting a woman on a flight as his team jetted into Australia for an Asian Champions League match.

Marko Simic, a striker for Indonesian club Persija Jakarta, faced Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, accused of common assault and an act of indecency on board Sunday's flight from Bali to Sydney.

Simic's club is playing A-League team Newcastle Jets in a preliminary round of the premier Asian club competition on Tuesday night.

The Croatian national's lawyer urged the matter be resolved quickly, but magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said it needed to be treated like any other case with procedural fairness due to all parties including the police.

The matter was adjourned to April 9.

More Stories

a-league asian champions league football marko simic soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Story Dogs and Friends of Hound partner at Noosa fundraiser

    Story Dogs and Friends of Hound partner at Noosa fundraiser

    News Bunnings barbecue and raffle raising money to help charities

    Screening this week

    Screening this week

    News What's on at the movies

    Tips from a pro for taking the perfect surf photo

    Tips from a pro for taking the perfect surf photo

    News Capturing the perfect photo can win a new camera

    Noosa Village goes solar

    Noosa Village goes solar

    News Shopping centre joins 21st century