Footy club struggles over loss of teen with ‘heart of gold’

A teen who fell to his death outside a nightclub earlier this month has been remembered as a talented and dedicated footballer.

The Bribie Island Tigers Football Club is struggling to come to terms with the loss of one of its promising players - Chris Stuart-Abrahams.

It is believed the 18-year-old fell while trying to climb a fence behind Birdees nightclub at Fortitude Valley on July 5.

Family and friends gathered at the Sandstone Point Hotel Chapel yesterday (July 20) to farewell and remember Chris.

The teen had been a member of the Bribie Island Tigers Football Club for many years and was a vital part of the club's senior men's team.

His teammates and other club players wore black arm bands in Chris' memory during matches played on July 10, 11 and 12.

Chris Stuart-Abrahams (middle) is being remembered as a talented footballer with a "heart of gold". PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Rob Cook coached Chris' under-13's team.

"The first thing that struck me about Chris was his infectious positive personality, combined with a love of football," Mr Cook said.

"Chris was always the first or one of the fist to every training and match.

"He always played in a fair and focused way, never gave up and was encouraging to his teammates.

"I will always remember him playing with a smile and an obvious love of the game.

"I never had to pull him up on his attitude, behaviour or bad language which for a teenager is rare.

"Away from football if I saw Chris he would always stop, chat and be engaging.

"Always the comedian. Chris was a credit to his family, a friend to his teammates and an asset to the club, he will be sorely missed."

Brad Litchfield said it had been a joy to watch Chris grow.

Bribie Tigers senior men’s team with their trophies. Left to right Bob Hamblin, Tommy Peak, Francis McDonnell, Callum Bowler, Carrick Knyviett, Andy Horsefield, Ben Stone, Eric O'Brien, Justin Lucas, Chris Stuart-Abrahams, John Aldous, Sam Johnston, Zac Fellows. (Absent Matthew Huntley, Joe McNulty, Craig Davey the coach)

"One of the joys of being a coach for many years is meeting, mentoring, and guiding young people on their football journey," Mr Litchefield said.

"Sometimes you get to be a part of their life journey and watch them grow outside of the team. Chris was one of these.

"I knew him as a keen and enthusiastic footballer for our club and as one of my son's best mates.

"The values he showed at soccer of fair play, positivity, and also meant he was always welcome in our home.

"Chris had a heart of gold, was always there for his friends and never left anything but his hard work and dedication on the football field.

"He will be sadly missed, fondly remembered and forever in our hearts."

Originally published as Footy club struggles over loss of teen with 'heart of gold'