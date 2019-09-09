AFL legend in fatal car tragedy

Accident Scene of Danny Frawley crash at Millbrook Old Melbourne Road. Picture: David Caird

An AFL legend has died in a one-vehicle car crash near Ballarat in Victoria on Monday.

The man is yet to be formally identified by Victorian Police.

Police investigators arrived at the scene of the crash earlier on Monday afternoon and police have confirmed a man died at the scene.

Early reports stated the car made contact with a tree on the side of the road, before the badly damaged vehicle came to a rest in a ditch off the side of the road.

There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash.

Victoria Police announced in a statement on Monday the crash occurred just after 1.30pm near Millbrook, 20km east of Ballarat.

The accident scene at Millbrook, Old Melbourne Road. Picture: David Caird

"Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Millbrook this afternoon," police said.

"It's believed the vehicle left the road and struck a tree at the intersection of Old Melbourne and Sullivans Road just after 1.30pm.

"The yet to be formally identified driver and only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

"The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.

Police have asked for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage or further information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.