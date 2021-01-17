Footy legend tackles selling real estate on the Coast

Queensland Rugby League legend Kerrod Walters is back selling real estate on the Sunshine Coast and has a new member on his team, his 24-year-old son Brooke. The former Australian, Maroon and Brisbane Broncos number 9 has signed-up with Elite Lifestyle Properties, where he’s welcoming the opportunity to mentor Brooke. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Queensland Rugby League legend Kerrod Walters is back selling real estate on the Sunshine Coast and has a new member on his team, his 24-year-old son Brooke. The former Australian, Maroon and Brisbane Broncos number 9 has signed-up with Elite Lifestyle Properties, where he’s welcoming the opportunity to mentor Brooke. Picture: Patrick Woods.

He’s the rugby league legend with an eye for real estate.

Best known for donning the green and gold and the maroon – Kerrod Walters is tackling a new challenge on the Sunshine Coast.

The former test star is back selling real estate on the Coast and he’s not doing it alone with 24-year-old son Brooke joining the family trade.

‘The king of charm’ farewelled after tragic hit and run

Summer’s tragedy inspires battery safety reforms

“Brooke had been at me for about six months to go into the industry, so my primary reason for returning to real estate was to work with him – which is really exciting,” Walters said.

“Having worked in real estate previously for about nine years until 2011, it’s fantastic having Brooke around because just like playing footy with the younger guys, I’m feeding off his enthusiasm.

“And like on the playing field, I’m helping him by passing on my knowledge of the industry. There definitely are some parallels between sport and business.”

Brooke and Kerrod Walters. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Brooke Walters is also a qualified mechanic but couldn’t resist the opportunity to join his dad.

“I’ve always had a bit of a fascination for me, working in real estate, and I’ve seen how resilient the industry has been especially during the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“While it will be a challenge, I’m thrilled to have dad helping me out – I’ve never worked with him before.

“We’re pretty similar personalities but we bring different qualities to the table, so it’s game on”.

The Walters duo have signed-up with Elite Lifestyle Properties focusing their attention on Caloundra and Pelican Waters.

Elite Lifestyle Properties owner Jordan Lund, left, Brooke Walters and Kerrod Walters. Photo: Patrick Woods.

Elite Lifestyle Properties owner Jordan Lund said he’s already impressed with the father-son partnership.

“Kerrod understands what it takes to achieve great results and certainly brings a level-head to this game, while Brooke has a real hunger for real estate,” he said.

“We’re delighted both Kerrod – and Brooke – decided Elite Lifestyle Properties was the perfect team for them.”

Walters said he was confident of scoring plenty of new listings with Brooke.

“It’s a hotly contested market at the moment, particularly on the Sunshine Coast – where there are low levels of stock,” he said.

“But like being on the field – it’s about playing to your strengths. It is amazing how things start to fall into place, and success follows, when you are doing something you are passionate about. We are actually having a lot of fun.”