Footy legends put on a show in the wet

CHAMPS: Kevin Campion, Craig Teevan, Stu Kelly and Bryan Niebling in town for the League of Legends match in Noosa.

CHAMPS: Kevin Campion, Craig Teevan, Stu Kelly and Bryan Niebling in town for the League of Legends match in Noosa. Amber Macpherson

TRUE legends are made in the cold and the mud - those who brave the elements to put on a show for the community.

Hundreds of people came out to watch two teams - the Australian Legends of League and the Noosa All Stars - battle it out on the water-logged field on Saturday night.

While the Legends won 28-18, organiser Craig Teevan said bringing together some of the nation's best players proved an entertaining day for all.

"We've got some big names on the field, Ben Hennant, he was playing for Queensland two years ago, Scott Prince, Nathan Friend,” Mr Teevan said

"There's names kids can relate to, as well as some of the older guys parents might have grown up watching.

"During the day we've had women's games, a junior Pirates match. Everybody is included.”

Mr Teevan said the Noosa Pirates' turnaround to win the Sunshine Coast grand final last year made for a tough battle for this year's legends.

"It's a second year we've done it in Noosa,” Mr Teevan said.

"We won it last year but then, of course, the Pirates ended up winning the grand final, which was a great result for them.

"It's a decent level of competition. It was pretty tight, pretty competitive. The guys show some skill and like to put on a bit of a show when they're on the field.”

Australian all stars player Stu Kelly, who played for the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos, said he enjoyed his time in Noosa meeting fans.

"Everyone loves to come to Noosa. It's a great holiday place,” he said.

"We went to Noosa District (High School) in Pomona while we were up here.

"We try and deliver a message about life; a lot of our principles apply to life, like have a dream, work hard.

"You've got to have a dream to achieve something in life.

"Rugby put out a video a couple of years ago with the message 'dream, believe and achieve', that's something we try and pass on and live every day.”