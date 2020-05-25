Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FOOTY’S BACK: NRL kicks off again this Thursday night for round three. Picture: Jonathan Ng
FOOTY’S BACK: NRL kicks off again this Thursday night for round three. Picture: Jonathan Ng
News

FOOTY’S BACK: Fans rejoice as NRL return only days away

Matt Collins
25th May 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INITIALLY when COVID-19 was introduced into Queensland, I wasn’t all that concerned.

But then something happened that completely turned my life upside down and I was forced to stand up and take notice.

The footy stopped.

I thought, if this virus can put a stop to the game I love, it must be serious.

This Roosters’ fan looks happy to see the restart of the NRL. Picture: Jonathan Ng
This Roosters’ fan looks happy to see the restart of the NRL. Picture: Jonathan Ng

So, like most Queenslanders, I followed the rules and regulations to ‘flatten the curve’.

And we have.

Much better than that blues mob south of the border.

A huge pat on the back to those involved who pushed so hard to recommence the 2020 NRL season.

This Thursday night sees the kick-off of round three.

I haven’t been this excited since Mark Coyne’s ‘miracle’ try in the 1994 State of Origin.

You don’t need me to tell you, that the 2020 NRL season is one of uniqueness.

One referee, State of Origin after grand final.

It’ll be the season we tell our great-grandkids about in years to come.

And we are only up to round three.

What lies in store for the rest of the modified season is anyone's guess.

One thing’s for sure, it’ll take more than a global pandemic to stop the NRL.

2020 nrl season opinion rugby league
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chef hot foots it after early morning car thief

        premium_icon Chef hot foots it after early morning car thief

        News Chasing a crim down the street was probably the last thing on Jesse Wilson’s mind when he set off for work at 5am yesterday.

        Schools scramble for plans as students return

        premium_icon Schools scramble for plans as students return

        Education Students back as schools want clarity on how to deal with COVID-19

        PHOTO GALLERY: Sundays are fun days at Peregian Beach

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Sundays are fun days at Peregian Beach

        News It was a sea of smiling faces, warm coffee and happy dogs as families were out to...

        RIDE IN PARADISE: Coast dad dies in highway crash

        premium_icon RIDE IN PARADISE: Coast dad dies in highway crash

        News Well-known Coast tradie dies in motorcycle crash