For argument’s sake, schools finish winners

AS THE school year begins to wind down, some great young minds from our local state schools have been hard at work.

Those in the ‘affirmative’ took on those in the ‘negative’ in the annual Noosa District Inter-school Debating competition held last week.

Students representing Cooroy, Cooran, Tewantin and Noosaville State Schools participated in a competition where round robin debates occurred on various subjects such as that school children should wear uniforms.

Held annually since 2012, the tournament has proven to be a real hit, with students from Years 4-6 finding a fun way to inspire debating with a little competitiveness between the schools. The skills and passion were on display during the finals held at Noosaville State School last Wednesday. For the record, Noosaville’s Year 4 blue team, Tewantin’s Year 5 team and Noosaville’s Year 6 blue team were crowned champions for 2019.

Tournament co-ordinator and Noosaville State School teacher, Sue Silburn said the Noosa District Debating Cup was a great success and is now a sought-after title between the four schools and feels it will grow from strength to strength each year it’s held.

“The kids have really embraced the annual Debaters’ Cup and we thank Bendigo Bank for their ongoing financial support of this event. Because of it, we’re able to purchase medallions and present the trophies for the junior and senior team winners. Each student who takes part also receives a certificate of participation. The standard of competition was high again in 2019 and we all had a lot of fun,” Ms. Silburn said.

“The students and have worked really hard under the guidance of their coaches and adjudicators. We sincerely thank Rick Cass (Tewantin State School), Kathy Facer (Cooran State School) and Hillary Dwyer (Cooroy State School) for their assistance over the past few weeks.

“Debating is a great skill for the kids to have as they get older and we certainly have a few budding experts on our hands. At the end of the day the tournaments’ success is measured by the enjoyment of the students taking part,” she added.

Tewantin Noosa Bendigo Bank branch’s, Linda Oliver said she was delighted with Bendigo’s continued involvement in sponsoring tournaments that develop students’ learning and sportsmanship.

‘‘We’re really proud to sponsor this competition and this is just an extension of the great relationship between our Bendigo Bank Community Bank branches in Noosa and all the schools represented. Our branches in Tewantin, Cooroy and Pomona look forward to offering our support for the Noosa District Debating Cup in 2020,” Linda said.