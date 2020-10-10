Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunshine Coast sends giant message to Qantas travellers on scenic flight
Sunshine Coast sends giant message to Qantas travellers on scenic flight
Travel

‘For real’: Giant message in the sand to attract visitors

10th Oct 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Visit Sunshine Coast has urged air travellers to “visit us for real” in a new marketing campaign.

The letters, 2m tall, were written in the sand at Coolum Beach to greet passengers on the Great Southern Land scenic flight.

The sold-out Qantas flight, which departed Sydney on Saturday, offered travellers an aerial experience while borders between Queensland and NSW remained shut due to COVID-19.

VSC interim chief executive Craig Davidson said he hoped the message to Sydney travellers was loud and clear.

“We miss you and can’t wait to welcome you back to the Sunshine Coast when it is safe to travel again,” he said.

Sunshine Coast sends giant message to Qantas travellers on scenic flight
Sunshine Coast sends giant message to Qantas travellers on scenic flight

“New South Wales has traditionally been our strongest interstate market, and as we head out of the school holiday period, we are missing them more than ever.

“We hope this grand gesture will remind them how much they love the Sunshine Coast and inspire them to stop dreaming and start planning their next visit.”

Passengers on the B787 Dreamliner flew over Coolum Beach at 3000 feet when they saw the message, “visit us for real”, written on sand with vinyl letters.

The message was accompanied with onboard commentary about the Sunshine Coast and treats from local company Kokopod Chocolate.

The Sunshine Coast was the first destination in Australia to greet travellers with an on-ground activation.

Qantas Captain Alex Passerini said the airline couldn’t wait to return travellers to the Coast once the borders reopened.

coolum beach marketing campaign qantas flight tourisms visit sunshine coast visit sunshine coast ceo
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property Counting down from 50 to 26, we reveal the first instalment of our exclusive feature on the 50 best houses in Queensland. See the list!

        EXCLUSIVE: Rare insight into Coast’s secret women’s shelter

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Rare insight into Coast’s secret women’s shelter

        News The Daily spent two days inside a secret refuge on the Coast for women...

        Kyle Sandilands’ cheeky offer for Coast’s nude resort

        Premium Content Kyle Sandilands’ cheeky offer for Coast’s nude resort

        Entertainment Long time radio host Kyle Sandilands responds to rumours he could be the new owner...