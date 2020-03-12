Foreshore clean reveals ‘good news’

KEEP NOOSA CLEAN: Michelle Whitmey, Vikki Walters and Kathrin Peck at CQU Noosa's Clean Up Australia Event.

DESPITE the rain, a small crowd of locals keen to keep Noosa clean showed up early Thursday morning to collect rubbish from Gympie Tce.

CQUniversity Noosa partnered with Clean Up Australia and CQU Noosa's Kathrin Peck said they were pleased with how little rubbish was collected.

"It's pretty good news. It was pretty clean, we picked up a few cigarette butts and plastics," she said.

"We were a group of four in the end but the good news was there wasn't much to collect which is the best we can hope for."

This comes after Clean Up Australia Day was officially held on March 1, where 6.5 tonnes of rubbish was collected in the Noosa region.