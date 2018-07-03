Forest to conservation park conversion

IN WHAT would be the biggest conversion of state land in its history, Noosa Shire is set to add a massive 2400 hectares to its conservation park inventory.

And it will set a new benchmark of co-operation between local and state government departments, commercial interests and community groups for the rest of the state to follow.

The Memorandum of Understanding is so significant that its ultimate signing will be held over until environment minister Leeanne Enoch can attend in Noosa, expected in a few weeks' time.

The hectares are currently state forest land and will be added to the protected tenure conservation estate within Noosa Shire.

It will provide strategic environmental connectivity between council and state lands encompassing the Ringtail Creek and Yurol forests in the north Lake Macdonald and Pomona areas respectively, ensuring valid koala and other wildlife corridors into the future.

The agreement's genesis was in October 2017 and its fruition looks imminent and will involve council environment levy funding of nearly $1.2million and $625,000 contribution from Noosa Parks Association.

The funding is in part compensation cost coverage to HQ Plantations for pine harvest licence rights over both forest regions.

Noosa Parks may also contribute additional funding toward rehabilitation of the pine harvested areas. Additional rehabilitation funding may be achieved through the the state's awarding of contracts to Landcare.

Some smaller parcels will progressively come under the agreement over a five-year period as licences and other agreement expire; for example, areas of hardwood reserved for use by wood-cutters at the Brisbane Ekka. Another area will remain reserved for the activities of beekeepers.

Councillors at last week's special meeting hailed the NPA's "vision” and paid tribute to council CEO Brett de Chastel, who has contributed a huge 10 years into bringing the agreement to a reality.

"If it was not for people like (NPA luminary) Michael Gloster we would never see things like this happening (in the shire),” Cr Brian Stockwell said.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the andeavour began under the stewardship of former environment minister Dr Steven Miles "and has continued under Leeanne Enoch”.

"It is a template for significant national park projects (across) the state,” he said.

"It's fantastic to see all parties come together in harmony.

"It was the NPA that realised this was possible.

"NPA's vision is as significant as its contribution.”