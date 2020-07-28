Forest trail walkers ‘putting lives at risk’

The conservation project is vital for helping Noosa's koalas survive through crucial tree plantings. PHOTO: Queensland Koala Crusaders.

Hikers along the Noosa Trail Network are putting themselves in danger by walking through active forestry harvesting operations, authorities say.

According to Noosa Council principal environment officer Peter Milne, trails seven and eight of the network are closed to public accessing the Yurol-Ringtail Forests, but walkers are ignoring the warning signs at their own peril .

“We’ve had people actually walk into the works operation area and put themselves at risk,” Mr Milne said.

“This is a very dangerous thing to do, people need to stay out of those plantation areas.

“People need to stay away from the closed trails because currently there are timber harvesting operations underway,” he said.

Mr Milne said the clearing works were part of the Yurol-Ringtail conservation project “where it’s necessary to remove the plantation timber before it can actually come back to a natural condition”.

Trails seven and eight of the Noosa Trail Network are off limit to walkers die to forest harvesting.

“There’s fencing and signs in place, there’s contractors on site so it is a works area,” Mr Milne said.

Mr Milne said in some areas, additional native trees would be planted to assist in restoration of natural vegetation.

“Queensland Koala Crusaders and Noosa and District Landcare have already held a community tree planting day to kick-start revegetation at Ringtail State Forest,” Mr Milne said.

“But until harvesting is complete, all forest users must be aware of closures, observe the signage regarding trail closures, and check Council’s website for further details.”

