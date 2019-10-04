Forests and woods are a diminishing, renewable resource

The pressure on the world’s forests remains as population and the demand for food and space increases.

The pressure on the world’s forests remains as population and the demand for food and space increases.

FOR thousands of years we as humans have cut and destroyed or degraded forests in the pursuit of wood for shelter and fuel or forest land for agriculture and grazing.

The resultant loss of forest has had adverse consequences for environments and economies, and even civilisations.

With rising populations and expansion following the industrial revolutions, forest destruction spread to less developed tropical countries and global forest destruction accelerated particularly over the past 100 years.

The world continues to lose and degrade forests while millions of people in less developed countries rely on forests for a livelihood, and wood as fuel is in even greater demand with rising popula­tions in poorer countries.

Although greatly improved, sustainable forest manage­ment and conservation is now being practised, is it possible to maintain or even increase the area of viable forests considering the continuing pressures associated with an increasing demand for wood and land for food production, while increasingly deleterious climate effects are also causing forest losses?

All are welcome at Noosa Parks Association’s Friday Environment Forum on October 11, when guest speaker Paul Ryan will discuss this challenging question.

The venue is the NPA Environment Centre, 5 Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

The forum will start at 10.30am and end at 12.15pm.

A donation would be appreciated.

Morning tea is available from 10am. Join Valda and bird observers at 8.30am in the carpark for interpretive birding.

For more information, visit www.noosaparks.org.au