Forget fear and worry about being kind, calm

Things are certainly tough and they may get tougher for a while, says Kerrie Friend.

UNLESS you’ve been living under a rock these past few weeks you’ll know that fear, worry and anxiety are rampant within our society due to this awful coronavirus pandemic.

So this week I’d like to address these emotions because even though they are understandable, they can also be very harmful.

Panic shopping or being unkind and inconsiderate is not the answer.

We’re all in this together and we can overcome this dreadful time the more we help each other, while being kind, courteous, and reasonable.

The better we are the better off we’ll all be during and immediately after this incredibly challenging time.

Currently we’re experiencing one of the worse times of our lives and that’s not being dramatic that’s a fact.

The disruption to our daily lives is enormous and there is an overwhelming sense of powerlessness among us for very good reason, but presently it seems to be the elderly and those with existing health conditions that are the most vulnerable.

Practice good hygiene and sensible social distancing and teach your children too but also know this is an illness that is treatable and we live in one of the best countries in the world to beat this hideous virus.

Recognise if you’re fearful and get informed because information is power and be sure to get it from a few reputable sources, not just social media and go about dispelling your fear, worry, and anxiety with love, peace, and kindness.

What we need right now is wisdom and plenty of rest to combat this time of high stress and anxiety.

Get a plan together for your family and be as prepared as you can be for your life.

Fear not and don’t panic – rather be resolute with your preparation.

Things are certainly tough and they may get tougher for a while as we navigate through this virus and the response to it but panicking won’t change anything.

There is always hope and there is a way through but be kind to one another as we’re all in this together and victory is on the other side.

God bless

