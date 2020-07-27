Forget you corona worries, try a Eumundi crowler

Imperial manager Paul Thomas with one of the new crowler cans.

Imperial manager Paul Thomas with one of the new crowler cans.

One hinterland brewery is this age of “corona” has turned to a new range of “crowlers” to allow patrons to make themselves right at home as they enjoy the taste of craft beers from the Eumundi Brewery.

Imperial Hotel manager Paul Thomas said crowlers are super-sized 946ml aluminium cans made for special take-home sampling.

Eumundi Brewery inspire tuneful town spirit

“The aluminium packaging of the crowler helps keep beers fresh and maintains the quality by creating an absolute barrier to light and oxygen – so when you get that crowler home, it will taste as our brewers intended – with the flavour profile intact,” Mr Thomas said.

A good drop of take home craft beer from Eumundi.

The crowler is filled for optimal taste and carbonation right from the beer line and then sealed under pressure to lock in the goodness.

“Our two flagship beers – Eumundi Lager and Eumundi Pale Ale – are available for purchase in cartons, but until now there has been no way for customers to take home our limited release and seasonal beers,” Mr Thomas said.

“The crowler changes that – enabling the small batch seasonal beers we brew on site to be canned and taken home”

“We want our customers to be able to drink the beer in the exact manner that our brewers intended for us to drink it, and the crowlers are the answer,” he said.

Paul says a limited number of crowlers will be available each day in the current line-up of seasonal beers – Cannabock, Mojo Berry and Ginger Beer.

“If there’s something you’re after in particular, best to phone us on 5442 8811 and pre-order your crowler in your favourite seasonal beer,” Mr Thomas said.