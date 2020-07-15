Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former AFL player will stand trial on almost a dozen charges after allegedly defrauding a club.
A former AFL player will stand trial on almost a dozen charges after allegedly defrauding a club.
Crime

Former AFL player accused of ripping off club

by Jacob Miley
15th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER AFL player accused of defrauding a Gold Coast sports club has been committed to stand trial.

Craig James Devonport, 50, allegedly defrauded the Broadbeach Cats and Tatts Group Limited on various dates between August 2016 and January 2017.

Devonport was committed to the District Court to stand trial on 11 counts of fraud and stealing by clerks and servants.

Former AFL player Craig James Devonport leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Jacob Miley
Former AFL player Craig James Devonport leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Jacob Miley

Five other charges were adjourned to November 12 in Southport Magistrates Court.

He did not enter a plea to the charges.

The 50-year-old played 95 games at St Kilda and Carlton between 1989 and 1996.

Devonport arrived at the Broadbeach club in 2016 where he held a coaching position.

Originally published as Former AFL player to stand trial on Coast

More Stories

craig james devonport crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        premium_icon FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        Crime Almost 30,000 Sunshine Coast residents owe more than $55 million in State Government debts, new data has revealed. SEE THE SUBURB BREAKDOWN

        Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        premium_icon Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        Travel New report reveals Coast suburbs on travel wish lists

        Crunch time for party houses as ban decision arrives

        premium_icon Crunch time for party houses as ban decision arrives

        Council News More than $3 million has been spent to prepare the guidelines intended to shape...

        Arrests made as cops struggle to contain wild teen parties

        premium_icon Arrests made as cops struggle to contain wild teen parties

        Crime Police make arrests after up to 200 youths caught partying