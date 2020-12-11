Former Bachie star Jess Glasgow launches new venture

Brett White, Jess Glasgow and Andrew Squires search for staff for their booming new business Splendid Surf Industries.

Brett White, Jess Glasgow and Andrew Squires search for staff for their booming new business Splendid Surf Industries.

Former Noosa councillor turned reality TV star Jess Glasgow says he's finally found happiness after a tumultuous 14 months in the spotlight.

Mr Glasgow has put aside his acting career and legal woes to embark on a new career in the surf industry.

He joined forces with renowned board shaper Brett White and businessman Andrew Squires to launch Splendid Surf Industries.

The trio believed there was a gap in the market to supply good quality surfboards, stand-up paddle boards and boards for surf clubs.

‘King of Noosa’ finds a new throne : Former Noosa councillor turned reality TV star Jess Glasgow says he’s finally found happiness after a tumultuous 14 months in the spotlight.

Mr Glasgow said the business had been trading for two weeks.

"We're here to take over the world in the surfing industry," Mr Glasgow said.

"Our quality is second to none

"We really want to target that surf club market in the future, club boards those kind of things.

"It's a huge market for us and we're hopeful in the future we can keep it all right here on the Sunshine Coast and employ local people."

Rice Boi 'the second' set to open after Christmas

Ground's $450k facelift unveiled with special feature

Former council hopeful Andrew Squires said the challenge had been finding workers as business at the Kunda Park factory took off.

"Our challenge is getting people involved in the industry," Mr Squires said.

"We thought it would be OK, because of COVID-19 and there's a few people looking for work.

"Now we're finding that we have a lot of work coming in the door and now we're struggling to keep up because we're just having trouble getting people who want to be really involved."

Mr Glasgow said he was 'super excited' about his career change.

"I wake up in the morning and jump out," he said.

"It's a lot different to obviously being involved in local politics.

"It's enjoyable because mine and it's a passion of mine."

Mr Glasgow said all they needed was more staff to keep up with the demand.

"We're really expanding the industry and making it user friendly," Mr Glasgow said.

"Experience would be great but not 100 per cent necessary, we're looking for passion, integrity, honesty and reliability."

For more information head to the Splendid Surfboards website.