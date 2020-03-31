Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Karla Rose Lake, 75, was a passenger onboard the Ruby Princess. She died from COVID-19 in Caboolture Hospital at 2am on Sunday, March 29.
Karla Rose Lake, 75, was a passenger onboard the Ruby Princess. She died from COVID-19 in Caboolture Hospital at 2am on Sunday, March 29.
News

Former Bay woman, 75, dies of coronavirus

Christian Berechree
30th Mar 2020 7:42 PM | Updated: 31st Mar 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KARLA Rose Lake, 75, died in Caboolture Hospital about 2am Sunday, becoming the third Queenslander claimed by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The Caboolture woman had previously lived in Hervey Bay, with her husband Graeme telling 7NEWS She used to do work for Vietnam veterans in the region and was a member of Pialba Bowls Club.

Mrs Lake became infected on-board the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Mrs Lake's sister Yvonne Cunningham said the couple was allowed to go ashore in Sydney, take a bus to the airport, wander around the domestic terminal for hours, then fly to Brisbane where they were collected by family members.

All family members are now in self-isolation at home.

Ms Cunningham said the cruise was a 75th birthday present from her brother-in-law to her sister.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
caboolture coronavirus hervey bay ruby princess
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        Employment Workers will now have their wages paid by taxpayers under a historic $130 billion plan to keep Australians in jobs and on the books.

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase

        ELECTION DAY THREE: Suarez leads, but no corks popping yet

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY THREE: Suarez leads, but no corks popping yet

        Council News Stay tuned throughout today as the official count gets underway

        Model stranded at sea makes last-ditch flight home

        premium_icon Model stranded at sea makes last-ditch flight home

        Health Model desperate to return to Coast amid coronavirus crisis