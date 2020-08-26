Former Chamber boss reveals why she won’t run again

Noosa’s leading business group will soon choose their new leadership team, with an unprecedented number of applications.

But with one noticeable omission.

Noosa Chamber of Commerce members will decide on who will lead them in the post-COVID world during their upcoming annual general meeting.

But former president of one-and-a-half years Janet Kake has announced she will not be running again.

Janet Kake of the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Noosa Council economic development manager Anthony Dow.

A candidate in the March local election, Ms Kake stepped down from the leadership role in February 2020 to avoid any perceived conflicts.

“I didn’t have to stand down, but I thought it was the best thing to do,” she said.

Despite polling well in some areas, Ms Kake was not voted in as one of Noosa Shire’s councillors.

Noosa Council candidate Janet Kake speaks to voters during a meet and greet event. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

With the AGM looming, she has confirmed she will not be putting her name forward as president this time around.

“I think it’s time. Each person brings a different energy to the group,” she said.

“You have different committee members come and go.

“There are other good people who are passionate who can bring a new energy to the Chamber.”

During her election campaign, veteran Coast business owner Murray Brown took the reins of the business networking group.

Noosa Chamber of Commerce sunset drinks: Janet Kake with Murray Brown.

Mr Brown had big goals for the group, stating in February 2020 that they aspired to have “thousands of members”.

But despite his vision, he stood down after only six months in the top job, revealing the excessive workload and lack of structure were his reasons for stepping down.

Ms Kake claimed Mr Brown was never going to be the long-term president, and he was merely doing a favour for his friend while she was busy on the election trail.

“Murray was great. As a good friend he stood up, but he has a lot on his plate,” she said.

“He was always just standing in until next AGM anyway.”

The future of Noosa Chamber of Commerce looks bright, if their networking event in July is anything to go by.

“We had 115 people there. It was booked out two weeks in advance,” Ms Kake said.

With several new positions up for grabs, the new-look Chamber will have big expectations to help guide the region’s businesses forward for the rest of 2020 and into the future.

“We have had some extremely good people putting their hands up,” Ms Kake said.

“It’ll be a bigger committee than we’ve ever had.”