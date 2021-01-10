Menu
Eumundi's former golf driving range has a new tenant.
Business

Former Coast driving range swings into new life

Matt Collins
10th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Once a place known for weekend hackers taking divots out of the greenery will soon be replaced as a gardener’s sanctuary.

Eumundi’s former golf driving range property has been bought by one of the Coast’s prominent palm suppliers.

A new palm nursery has taken over from the former Eumundi golf driving range.
New owner Philip Redhead is in the process of transferring his Cooroibah palm business to the new premises with a new name Eumundi Palms by Philip Redhead.

“The Nursery has a strong emphasis on organic practices and is always looking for new environmentally conscious innovations,” the website states.

“Eumundi Palms’ specialty is rare, exotic palm tree varieties from remote locations around the world.”

The 40-acre property located at 9 Napier Rd Eumundi was purchased in August 2020 for $900,000.

The wholesale nursery will open for business on Monday, January 11.

