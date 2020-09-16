Menu
A former cop turned hospital security guard is now facing misconduct charges.
Former cop charged with misconduct

Ashley Pillhofer
ASHLEY PILLHOFER
16th Sep 2020 6:12 PM
A former Townsville police officer has faced court charged with misconduct in public office.

Anthony Greg Beltramelli, 47, had previously served as a Senior Constable for the Townsville Road Policing Unit.

He faced the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday charged with eight counts of misconduct in relation to public office - deal with information and two counts of using restricted computers without consent.

It is understood the allegations stem from the time he worked as a security guard at the Townsville University Hospital.

In 2018 Beltramelli was involved in the fatal restraint of mental health patient Taare Tamakehu Rangi at the Townsville Hospital.

Defence lawyer Victoria Twinney appeared on his behalf.

She said she was waiting for the prosecution to disclose a brief of evidence.

The case was adjourned until November.

Magistrate Cathy Wadley enlarged his bail.

Former Senior Constable Anthony Beltramelli.
Former Senior Constable Anthony Beltramelli.


Beltramelli is the brother of John Lorenzo Beltramelli whose matter was mentioned in court yesterday, after he was charged over the alleged secret recordings of patients at the Townsville University Hospital.

John Beltramelli, 47, has been charged with one count each of making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material, one count of observing or recording in breach of privacy, four counts of distributing intimate images, five counts of misconduct in relation to public office - deal with information and seven counts of using restricted computers without consent.

The Townsville Bulletin is not inferring Anthony Beltramelli is in anyway involved in his brother's alleged offending, or vice versa.

Originally published as Former cop charged with misconduct

