Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Former deputy PM Doug Anthony dies

by Staff reporter
20th Dec 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Doug Anthony, former deputy prime minister, in 1979.
Doug Anthony, former deputy prime minister, in 1979.

Former deputy prime minister and Nationals leader Doug Anthony has died at the age of 90.

Mr Anthony was leader of the Country Party/National Party for 12 years and deputy prime minister for nearly 10, influencing coalition policies for much of the 1970s and 1980s.

In a statement, Mr Anthony's family said he died peacefully in the Heritage Lodge aged-care home in Murwillumbah, northeast NSW.

"Although Doug was privileged to serve the people of Australia in high office, he always considered his family to be his greatest legacy and contribution to the world," the family statement said.

"He was very much a man of the Tweed region, and it is fitting that he should depart this life from within the community that he loved so much.

"His family is tremendously proud of his legacy. While always very humble, he made a lasting contribution to the nation, and particularly to people in country Australia."

He is survived by his wife Margot, his three children and nine grandchildren.

Originally published as Former deputy PM Doug Anthony dies

More Stories

doug anthony editors picks politics tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young heart attack victim suffers another major health blow

        Premium Content Young heart attack victim suffers another major health blow

        News Kirk Shearer faces a fresh health challenge after surviving a heart attack at 38.

        Former Noosa mayor snaps in bid to find focus

        Premium Content Former Noosa mayor snaps in bid to find focus

        News Life after politics has snapped sharply into focus for one former mayor who has...

        Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

        Premium Content Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

        Sport Sunshine Coast Lightning have continued to bolster their stocks ahead of the 2021...

        Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

        Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

        News Santa and Mrs Claus will be doing their fabulous Noosa River run handing out free...