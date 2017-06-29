Former forecasts of Noosa rates 'ruin' groundless: Mayor

MAYOR Tony Wellington says the 2% minimum general rates rise just handed down flies in the face of dire predictions for Noosa ratepayers leading up to the de-amalgamation vote four years ago.

Cr Wellington said in his budget speech before the budget was adopted the Australian CPI for the March quarter was 2.1%.

"Many who opposed the split werepredicting massive rate rises for Noosa," the mayor said

"The Queensland Boundaries Commissioner report predicted minimum general rates would rise dramatically in the newly formed Council.

"The (then Local Government) Minister and others quoted rate increases of $260 in the first year and $142 each year thereafter. It never happened," the mayor said.

Cr Wellington said council critics "argued that we would end up in financial trouble."

"Instead, our cash reserves are now higher than at the time of de-amalgamation, and our overall debt is lower.

"Council is financially better off now than at the time of de-amalgamation - without any need for significant rate rises.

"The first two budgets under the newly formed Noosa Council in 2014 delivered no general rate increases, in-keeping with Mayor Playford's promise to provide some relief to ratepayers after six years of significant increases," he said.

"Last financial year, we delivered an average general rate rise of 1.9% - again close to CPI.

"Thanks to these minimal rate rises, we now find that bench-marking with other same category councils sees Noosa's rates to be very close to the median.

"And, of course, Noosa Council continues to provide excellent service."

This year's budget is tipped to deliver a modest operating surplus and further reducing debt by $2 million dollars with only minor borrowings proposed.

"It is worth pointing out that council does need to keep up with CPI and/or the LGAQ Cost Index.

"In order to keep delivering the same level of service year after year, we need to keep up with inflation in terms of our own costs.

"To fail to do so would mean diminishing service levels. This is particularly true in relation to the continual maintenance and replacement of the $1 billion worth of public assets that council manages on behalf of our community," he said.

"Along with the minimal increase in general rates, council has also determined to increase the public transport levy, now rebadged as the sustainable transport levy, from $20 to $30. This will help offset costs associated with implementing our Transport Strategy.

Cr Wellington said there are no changes to the environment levy or the heritage levy.

"Our waste management staff have done a fantastic job negotiating the new waste collection and disposal contract," he said.

"Although we are introducing a garden waste recycling bin for mandated urban areas, the fee for this innovative service is partly offset by a reduction in the cost of the regular two bin service.

"The general rubbish and recycling (red and yellow lid) pick-up has actually reduced in cost under the new waste contract."

For around 10,000 properties receiving the new garden waste recycling service, who are on the minimum general rate, they will see a general rate rise of 2% plus the additional $10 on the sustainable transport levy.

"There will also be an additional $40 on their waste charges. This $40 is less than the cost of introducing the third bin.

"But the total has been offset by a $10 cost reduction in the existing two-bin service.

"For these residents then, their overall bill, including rates, levies and waste charges, will increase by 5.1% on last year's bill.

For those properties not receiving the three-bin service, their overall bill from council will be just 1.5% more than last year - and that includes the rate rise and the transport levy increase.

"Then there are the 5000 properties who have already opted to have a three-bin service," he said.

"These households will find that their waste bill significantly decreases from what they are currently paying due to economies of scale being achieved in the new waste contract.

"These households will actually only experience a total rise in their rate and fees notice of just 0.4%.

He said there is a 2% increase in the economic development and tourism levy to help strengthen Noosa's economy.

"There will also be greater resourcing for our local laws officers to keep on top of dog control," the mayor said.

"Our planning staff will be better resourced as they grapple with new time-frames being imposed by the state through new state planning instruments. We are also beefing up our environmental health department to meet the public health and environmental protection obligations of Council.

"Overall, this budget delivers an additional 8.3 full time equivalent positions. Of course, resources continue to be applied to the new planning scheme, as well as our climate change adaptation program, plus further flood studies," the mayor said.

He said the councillor team worked supportively in determining priorities for the coming year.

"I am blessed to work with colleagues who understand how important it is to work together in a cooperative fashion."