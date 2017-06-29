25°
News

Former forecasts of Noosa rates 'ruin' groundless: Mayor

Peter Gardiner | 29th Jun 2017 2:43 PM
Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington
Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington Pottsy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MAYOR Tony Wellington says the 2% minimum general rates rise just handed down flies in the face of dire predictions for Noosa ratepayers leading up to the de-amalgamation vote four years ago.

Cr Wellington said in his budget speech before the budget was adopted the Australian CPI for the March quarter was 2.1%.

"Many who opposed the split werepredicting massive rate rises for Noosa," the mayor said

"The Queensland Boundaries Commissioner report predicted minimum general rates would rise dramatically in the newly formed Council.

"The (then Local Government) Minister and others quoted rate increases of $260 in the first year and $142 each year thereafter. It never happened," the mayor said.

Cr Wellington said council critics "argued that we would end up in financial trouble."

"Instead, our cash reserves are now higher than at the time of de-amalgamation, and our overall debt is lower.

"Council is financially better off now than at the time of de-amalgamation - without any need for significant rate rises.

"The first two budgets under the newly formed Noosa Council in 2014 delivered no general rate increases, in-keeping with Mayor Playford's promise to provide some relief to ratepayers after six years of significant increases," he said.

"Last financial year, we delivered an average general rate rise of 1.9% - again close to CPI.

"Thanks to these minimal rate rises, we now find that bench-marking with other same category councils sees Noosa's rates to be very close to the median.

"And, of course, Noosa Council continues to provide excellent service."

This year's budget is tipped to deliver a modest operating surplus and further reducing debt by $2 million dollars with only minor borrowings proposed.

"It is worth pointing out that council does need to keep up with CPI and/or the LGAQ Cost Index.

"In order to keep delivering the same level of service year after year, we need to keep up with inflation in terms of our own costs.

"To fail to do so would mean diminishing service levels. This is particularly true in relation to the continual maintenance and replacement of the $1 billion worth of public assets that council manages on behalf of our community," he said.

"Along with the minimal increase in general rates, council has also determined to increase the public transport levy, now rebadged as the sustainable transport levy, from $20 to $30. This will help offset costs associated with implementing our Transport Strategy.

Cr Wellington said there are no changes to the environment levy or the heritage levy.

"Our waste management staff have done a fantastic job negotiating the new waste collection and disposal contract," he said.

"Although we are introducing a garden waste recycling bin for mandated urban areas, the fee for this innovative service is partly offset by a reduction in the cost of the regular two bin service.

"The general rubbish and recycling (red and yellow lid) pick-up has actually reduced in cost under the new waste contract."

For around 10,000 properties receiving the new garden waste recycling service, who are on the minimum general rate, they will see a general rate rise of 2% plus the additional $10 on the sustainable transport levy.

"There will also be an additional $40 on their waste charges. This $40 is less than the cost of introducing the third bin.

"But the total has been offset by a $10 cost reduction in the existing two-bin service.

"For these residents then, their overall bill, including rates, levies and waste charges, will increase by 5.1% on last year's bill.

For those properties not receiving the three-bin service, their overall bill from council will be just 1.5% more than last year - and that includes the rate rise and the transport levy increase.

"Then there are the 5000 properties who have already opted to have a three-bin service," he said.

"These households will find that their waste bill significantly decreases from what they are currently paying due to economies of scale being achieved in the new waste contract.

"These households will actually only experience a total rise in their rate and fees notice of just 0.4%.

He said there is a 2% increase in the economic development and tourism levy to help strengthen Noosa's economy.　

"There will also be greater resourcing for our local laws officers to keep on top of dog control," the mayor said.

"Our planning staff will be better resourced as they grapple with new time-frames being imposed by the state through new state planning instruments. We are also beefing up our environmental health department to meet the public health and environmental protection obligations of Council.

"Overall, this budget delivers an additional 8.3 full time equivalent positions. Of course, resources continue to be applied to the new planning scheme, as well as our climate change adaptation program, plus further flood studies," the mayor said.

He said the councillor team worked supportively in determining priorities for the coming year.

"I am blessed to work with colleagues who understand how important it is to work together in a cooperative fashion."

　

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Relive the 80s at Katie Rose fundraiser

Relive the 80s at Katie Rose fundraiser

Big names including Andrea Kirwin, Jimmy Davis and Matt Golinski are joining the 80s-themed fundraiser for Katie Rose Cottage

Budget $6m boost for Noosa's critical walkway

UPGRADING: AN artist's impression of the new Park Rd boardwalk.

Big spend an investment

Never too young or old-er to be champs

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS: Outstanding first aiders Lilly Tindal (back) and Lara Porter with club mates Joseph Goulding and Tim Moody.

Noosa Heads lifesavers hailed as community inspirations

Call to remove 'killer' nets

TANGLED UP: This sub-adult bottle nose dolphin was killed in shark nets off Noosa's Main Beach on Wednesday.

Local upset by shark net toll

Local Partners

Stabbed by stingray, dragged under: Teen's amazing survival

A YOUNG Coast lifesaver has heroically won a tug-of-war to save his mate from drowning after he was pierced through the leg by the barb of a stingray.

Who took the chair?

Irene and Steve Jesienowski at the location of the now-departed seat

Residents find view seat missing

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

Your Next Chapter Starts Here!

6 Avocet Court, Wurtulla 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,450,000.00

Stunning tropical beachfront dream home - Exclusive lifestyle and breathtaking luxury Positioned just one house back from the sparkling waters of Kawana Beach...

Potential Shines

6 Blaxland Road, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 Sold for...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 6 Blaxland Road, Nambour. This sturdy single level three bedroom family home is ready for you to really make your...

Flat Usable 2.5 Acres...Superb Entertainer!

47 Eudlo Flats Road, Diddillibah 4559

House 6 3 $879,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 47 Eudlo Flats Road, Diddillibah. Contemporary acreage living in beautiful Diddillibah that caters for the needs...

Perfect Presentation, Outstanding Opportunity!

119 Amarina Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

House 3 2 2 Auction Onsite...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 119 Amarina Avenue, Mooloolaba. This stylishly renovated north facing home on a fully fenced 665m2 block with a huge...

Neat as a pin - Affordable Aroona!

93 Beerburrum Street, Aroona 4551

House 3 2 2 $549,000

It’s our pleasure to be able to offer another home in this lovely street of Aroona. This property is only a short 4kms to Dicky Beach (and many other beautiful...

Quiet Location with Plenty of Potential

45 Isambert Road, Landsborough 4550

House 3 1 2 $485,000

There are only a handful of streets in Landsborough on the Eastern side of the Steve Irwin Way and they are mostly well looked after, small acreage properties or...

GREAT VIEWS FROM THIS ELEVATED BLOCK. NORTH ASPECT,SUMMER BREEZES NO COVENANTS

Lot 10 Lake View Court, Bli Bli 4560

Residential Land This is by far the very best value land in Bli Bli. ... $355,000

This is by far the very best value land in Bli Bli. And at 815m2 and level,you just can't go past the value on offer here!! Perfect for the family home with nice...

BEST VALUE LAND IN BLI BLI--LARGE LEVEL 815m2

Lot 6 Lake View Place, Bli Bli 4560

Residential Land This is by far the very best value land in Bli Bli. ... $315,000

This is by far the very best value land in Bli Bli. And at 815m2 and level,you just can't go past the value on offer here!! Perfect for the family home with nice...

BEST VALUE LAND IN BLI BLI--LARGE 710m2 PLUS OUTLOOK

Lot 7 Lake View Court, Bli Bli 4560

Residential Land .This is by far the very best value land in Bli Bli. ... $307,000

.This is by far the very best value land in Bli Bli. And at 815m2 and level,you just can't go past the value on offer here!! Perfect for the family home with nice...

Elevated Block Minutes from Buderim Village: Walk or Drive - Your Choice

23 Martins Creek Road, Buderim 4556

Residential Land Set in a quiet street only minutes to Buderim Village, this generous ... $315,000

Set in a quiet street only minutes to Buderim Village, this generous 1,275 square metres allotment backs onto Buderim Forest Park, with walkways to the gorgeous...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!