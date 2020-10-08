Law academic allegedly used Justin Bieber con to lure kids

A legal expert accused of pretending to be Justin Bieber to 'lure children into sending him explicit photos' will face trial on more than 200 charges.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a former Queensland University of Technology law lecturer, was arrested in 2016 and committed for trial in 2017 on more than 900 charges.

The Crown is now proceeding to a District Court trial on 202 charges, relating to indecent communications with about 200 alleged child victims.

The charges include possession of and making child exploitation material and using a carriage service for child pornography.

Police allege Chalmers, in his mid-40s, used multiple online platforms, including Facebook and Skype, to communicate with his alleged victims.

The alleged offences date back to at least 2007.

Chalmers, who has been in custody since his arrest, briefly appeared in Brisbane District Court on Thursday.

The court was told Chalmers was in the process of changing lawyers and Legal Aid funding had yet to be transferred to a new law firm.

A planned October 19 pre-trial hearing for legal argument was delisted.

Chalmers will be required to appear in court on Monday, October 12, when the case will be mentioned again. A trial date is yet to be set.

Chalmers came to police attention after German federal police and US Homeland Security contacted Australian Federal Police, a court has previously been told.

His Kenmore home was searched by detectives.

