Former mayor backing Sandy for the state seat of Noosa

Former Noosa mayor Bob Abbot will support Sandy Bolton in the upcoming state election for the seat of Noosa.

ONE of Noosa's most influential political figures has given former councillor Sandy Bolton his endorsement for the state seat of Noosa.

Former Noosa and Sunshine Coast regional mayor Bob Abbot said electing the former mayoral candidate as an independent would shake the major parties out of their electoral complacency.

"It's high time for a change," Mr Abbot said.

"The best change we can make at the moment is to make Noosa a marginal seat with an independent member so whoever wins government will pay us some attention.

"I am supporting Sandy Bolton in her campaign to win Noosa because I think change is overdue and she is the right person to do it."

Mr Abbot said Noosa is seen by the major parties as a relatively safe seat and both sides of have put its infrastructure needs well down the priority list to fund projects in minority seats to improve their vote.

"Sandy has the commitment and energy to get the job done well," Mr Abbot said.

"I have known her for many years and I can guarantee that her energy is boundless and she won't be brushed off by the flick of the ministerial hand.

"She will follow every rabbit down every burrow until she gets satisfaction," Mr Abbot said.

He said Noosa is what it is today because of the energy and attention to detail provided in the past by consecutive councils and local businesses.

"I think it's time we got the same level of energy and attention to detail on our major infrastructure and economy from our local member of State Parliament and that's why I am supporting Sandy Bolton," he said.

"It's time for some serious footwork to be done on the Beckmans Rd issue at a state level, and not just calling a petition the week before an election after six years of inaction and futile excuses about why it couldn't be done.

"It's also time for some serious pro-active pressure to be brought to bear over the fiasco of the Tewantin TAFE site, and not just writing a letter to the minister and blaming everyone else for its demise.

"It's time to look closely at Noosa's economic future from a state perspective and not just sit on hands and leave it to the tourism industry and Noosa Council to build sustainability into our economy," Mr Abbot said.