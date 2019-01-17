Alleged perv flattened by former NFL star
THIS was necessary roughness.
Former NFL player Tony Beckham made the tackle of his life in Florida this week - clobbering an intruder who was allegedly masturbating outside his 15-year-old daughter's window.
Beckham - a defensive player for the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions - was inside his Palm Beach County home just before dawn Monday and heard a noise.
"I waited for a second and I looked again," Beckham told the ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.
"And I see a white male and he's standing by my window and he's trying to get a better position."
The man was peeping into Beckham's teen daughter's room, his pants were partly down and he was masturbating, Beckham told the station.
"I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Is this for real?'" he told the station. "I thought I was getting 'Punk'd.'"
Beckham said he yelled at the man, who then tried to run.
But Beckham said he gave chase and "had a good conversation" with the alleged creep, while Beckham's wife, Amanda, called the cops.
That "conversation" left alleged perv Geoffrey Cassidy with a black eye and multiple broken facial bones, as demonstrated by his mug shot.
Cassidy has been charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour with a victim younger than 16 years old, the station reported. He was being held in Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $1500 bail.
After four years with the Titans between 2002-05, Beckham played back-up safety and cornerback during his single season with the Lions in 2007.
This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.