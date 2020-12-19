Former Noosa mayor snaps in bid to find focus

Not retired, just happily snapping away – that’s the career path for former Noosa mayor Tony Wellington.

For former Noosa mayor Tony Wellington, life after local politics has snapped sharply into focus thanks to his deft eye for capturing the natural environment close up.

A talented artist and photographer who transferred his creative energy from shutter clicking to carrying motions aimed at strengthening the Noosa Plan, Mr Wellington has not been sitting idle since his March loss of office.

“Now that I’m no longer in politics, I can at least get back to my elemental passions,” Mr Wellington said.

“The time seemed right to share some of what I’ve discovered about our non-human neighbours in a new book, Wild About Noosa.

“It’s not a field guide but rather a love poem for this very special part of the world.”

The former Noosa de-amalgamation campaigner who served in the regional Sunshine Coast Council before two terms in the reformed Noosa Council, Mr Wellington said one of his greatest pleasures is to wander the local landscape with a camera.

The secret to freezing nature unguarded in his lens frame is his ability of “quietly eavesdropping on our remarkable fauna”.

Former Mayor Tony Wellington – out in his element with his trusty camera in hand.

“The more I look, the more I discover about nature’s miraculous complexities,” he said.

Wild About Noosa is a celebration of the Biosphere in a hardcover, coffee-table book.

“Those of us who live here are very lucky to be surrounded by such wild abundance,” he said.

“And it’s important that we don’t take it for granted.

“For over half a century, passionate locals have committed themselves to conserving Noosa’s natural assets,” Mr Wellington said.

He said more than half of the Noosa Shire is covered with native vegetation making it an important stronghold in the battle to retain biodiversity.

“But it’s not just in the forest that wildlife resides,” he said.

“The bird in the backyard is just as important as the bird in the bush.

“Many animals have learnt to adapt to living alongside or amongst we humans – indeed, some have even profited from that relationship.”

Mr Wellington said others are being crowded out, with habitat loss an ongoing issue.

Wild About Noosa is available from Noosa bookstores including Annie’s Books On Peregian, Sandy Pages at Noosa Junction, Village Books in Hastings St and A Little Shop of Soul in Cooroy for $50.