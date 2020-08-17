Former Olympian Chilla Porter dies, age 84

"Chilla" Charles Porter, pictured at the age of 80, with memorabilia including his Olympic uniform and newspaper clippings from the event.

Former Olympian and Brisbane alumni Chilla Porter has died aged 84 on the weekend after a battle with cancer.

As well as his own achievements in both sport and politics, he was father to Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter and son of Bjelke-Petersen Government Minister Charles Porter.

The Anglican Church Grammar School old boy stunned the world in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics in a seven-hour high jump contest against the then world champion Charles Dumas.

"Chilla" Charles Porter holding a photo of his silver medal-winning jump.

Christian Porter said his father had been a wiry, teenager who took part in the longest-running field event at the Olympics.

"Dad was an unknown, 19-year-old Brisbane boy who for almost seven hours went jump for jump with the world-record holding American Charles Dumas, who had only months earlier become the first man to break the seven-foot barrier and who was the best field athlete in the world," he said.

Chilla Porter in action

Chilla Porter earned a silver medal at that event, but beat his personal best by almost two-inches.

He went on to be a seven-times national champion, a silver medallist at two Commonwealth Games and was inducted into the Australian athletics hall of fame.

"Chilla" Charles Porter with his wife Nerida.

The Olympian also went on to serve as the state director of the WA Liberal Party.

Mr Porter said his father had been fighting cancer but the disease in recent weeks had entered his bones.

"We barely recognised what cancer did in the end, but we and mum will always remember a wonderful, loving father and husband who lived a fantastic life," he said.

