Former police officer shares story of Tiaro road tragedy

WITH tears in his eyes, Maryborough's Graham Wode recounted the day he was called out to a crash near Tiaro that claimed the lives of four members of the same family.



The crash happened on February 17, 1967, but Mr Wode remembers it like it was yesterday.



He was sworn into the police force in 1964 and spent time in Caloundra and Mackay before he moved to Maryborough.



In his first 10 days on the job, he had attended 14 crashes.



But the one that fills his mind is the one that left a family decimated.



The only survivor was a three-year-old boy, too small to know he had lost his entire family.



His mum and two siblings died at the scene and his dad died later in hospital.



"The father was an engineer going to Gladstone to work on the water supply," Mr Wode said.



The car had collided with a truck and Mr Wode said it was clear the truck driver had done everything possible to avoid the crash.



"The front wheels of the truck were over the bridge and the car was under it," he said.



"Once you do these things you never forget them."



Mr Wode is adding his voice to the fight to build the remaining part of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade, section D.



He hopes once that's done, attention will turn to the remainder of the Bruce Highway to make it a four-lane road.



Mr Wode said concrete barriers also needed to be erected between the lanes to lessen the impact of crashes and save lives.



"Sometimes the truth has got to be said," he said.

