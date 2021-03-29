Former firey appears in court over alleged stolen property

Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade John Massurit.

A former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member accused of being found with stolen brigade property had his matter mentioned in court on Friday.

The deregistered brigade's former first officer, John David Massurit, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

He did not appear in the courtroom, but was represented by his lawyer.

Massurit's lawyer told the court he had approached the prosecution with two witnesses who could help verify why Massurit was in possession of, what police allege is stolen, property.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on April 9.

