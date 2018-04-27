Former 'sovereign citizen' to contest serious police assault

Kevin Drew De Vroom is accused of seriously assaulting a police officer.

Kevin Drew De Vroom is accused of seriously assaulting a police officer. Queensland Police Service

A MAN accused of a vicious assault against a Coast police officer previously claimed to be a sovereign citizen, who believed the rule of Queensland law didn't apply to him.

Keven Drew De Vroom, 45, is facing nine charges including serious assault of a police officer, driving without licence and speeding after he allegedly left an officer with facial injuries during a traffic stop on December 22.

De Vroom was absent from court when he was granted bail this afternoon, with his lawyer Patrick Meehan telling the court his client would contest the assault on the basis of self defence.

The Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard police allege that when De Vroom was pulled over for speeding on Maleny-Montville Road in Balmoral Ridge he was "less than compliant", leading the officer to use OC spray and a taser on him.

The officer had tried to take the keys from the ignition when De Vroom allegedly attacked him.

Then during a later raid of his home, police allegedly found a hydroponic set up growing 81 marijuana plants.

De Vroom handed himself in to police on December 26.

Mr Meehan said De Vroom - who was previously influenced by a pro-sovereign state Gold Coast lawyer - believed that the officer had attacked him first.

However, he will not be contesting the drug charges.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin granted De Vroom bail, but said it was "ridiculous" to think a police officer would pull someone over and attack them.

He will appear next on March 2 for a committal mention.