Former student shares loves of her career path

Cooroy travel agent and former NDSHS student Abby Vartan (left) spoke to Year 11 students about a career in the travel industry.

SINKING your teeth into your dream career in your home town can be a big win for young locals.

For former Noosa District State High School student Abby Vartan, that passion was the tourism industry.

As a travel agent at Cooroy Cruise and Travel, Ms Vartan headed back to school to speak to the Year 11 social and community studies students about working in the tourism industry.

Ms Vartan was the top tourism student of her year level and after she completed Year 12 in 2012 was employed by Cooroy Cruise and Travel where she was provided with training.

The training allowed her to see and experience some incredible places including Singapore, Fiji, the Whitsundays, Sydney, Hamilton Island, Airlie Beach, Cairns, Canada and Port Douglas.

Speaking with the students, Ms Vartan said she loved her job as a travel consultant and highly recommended it as a career to consider after finishing school.

When it came to travel plans, at this stage in life most teenagers were thinking about Schoolies celebrations so Ms Vartan gave them a few travel tips to help them out.

Ms Vartan told the class to think beyond a week at the Gold Coast.

“The Gold Coast is overrated. You could spend ­almost the same amount as you would on the Gold Coast and have an amazing adventure in Fiji or Vanuatu,” Ms Vartan said.

The Year 11 students found Ms Vartan’s talk interesting and informative, with many now considering careers as travel agents and some keen to start exploring the world, with trips to Fiji and Vanuatu looking likely for Schoolies Week next year.