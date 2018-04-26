Menu
Rex Stroppiana has sold his Mackay sugar farm to Graeme Blackburn.
Former sugar director sells his Mackay region cane farm

by campbellgellie
16th Mar 2018 2:49 PM
FORMER Mackay Sugar director and grower Rex Stroppiana has sold his farm to Graeme Blackburn.

Mr Stroppiana's beautiful cane farm backing onto the Pioneer River on Devereux Creek Rd was supposed to go under the hammer Friday.

But it never made it to auction - agent Gary Johns said it was sold to Mr Blackburn on Thursday afternoon.

Despite that a steady stream of people, mostly sticky-beakers, turned up at Souths Leagues Club Mackay for the auction, only to be turned away by Mr Johns.

Mr Johns would not reveal how much the 700 acre cane farm sold for but did stop rumours circulating about who bought it, telling everyone it was Mr Blackburn.

Other growers were also tempted by the offer that Mr Stroppiana would soon be having a sale of his cane farming equipment.

Mr Johns said that would be in the coming weeks because the property was "sold bare of machinery".

