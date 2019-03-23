Fortune of good fun at distillery

SPIRITS were high last week as a full house turned out to celebrate the opening of the Sunshine Coast's first distillery.

Fortune, by Noosa Heads Distillery, produce their own range of gin, vodka and white malt, and last week hosted some of the best in the local hospitality industry for a night of cocktail making and tasting.

Owner Tim Crabtree said it was a great turn out and way to showcase not only their products but the work of some of Noosa's best restaurants.

The inaugural Fortune Cocktail competition was a chance to highlight their signature gin.

A representative for Sum Yung Guys, El Capitano Riviera Bar, Mr Drifter and Light Years battled it out for the crown. El Capitano's Shane Webb won over the judges with his smoked pine and berry drink.

"We hope to make this an annual competition.” Mr Crabtree said.