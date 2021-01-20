Westbound motorists are facing huge delays after two trucks reportedly crashed on the Logan Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the nose-to-trail crash in the westbound lanes of the Logan Motorway at Heathwood at 6.15am.

Traffic is backed up on the Logan Motorway westbound for kilometres after a two-truck crash at Heathwood. Please avoid the area if possible. #RACQTrafficAdvice #BneTraffic pic.twitter.com/U4Zv8IkeSO — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) January 19, 2021

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on standby while the trucks were moved off the motorway.

One person was taken to Logan hospital in a stable condition.

As of 7.10am there were 40-minute delays westbound to Forest Lake, with traffic very slow moving back to Berrinba.

Meanwhile, congestion on the Pacific Motorway northbound is slow-moving between Underwood and Shailer Park, leading to 24-minute delays.

Earlier, a man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with significant arm and leg injuries following a car and motorbike collision in Acacia Ridge.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash on Elizabeth Street and Beaudesert Road at 3.25am.

A second patient sustained minor injuries and declined transport to hospital.

Originally published as Forty-minute delays after two-truck motorway crash