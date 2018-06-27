Forty years of kings

KING OF EVENTS: Heather Manders (l), Barry Stewart, Leslie Saunders and Bendigo Bank's Geoff Edwards ready for the 40th running of Pomona King of the Mountain.

MOUNT Cooroora in Pomona is home to the King of the Mountain festival which will celebrate its four-decade milestone on Sunday, July 22.

The signature event is the notoriously steep 4.2km Bendigo Bank King of the Mountain Challenge race.

A project of the Cooroy and Pomona Lions Club, the King of the Mountain Festival brings together a host of attractions and event experiences, and competitors and spectators alike can look forward to a fun-filled event.

The third Zinc 96.1FM Prince and Princess Race has already attracted many junior athletes and will be held on Saturday, July 21, with the winners awarded their trophies on the day.

Registrations for the mountain challenge and Prince and Princess Race are still open until July 14.

This year's festival will also debut the True Value Hardware King of the Mountain Bike Ride on Sunday, July 22.

Aimed at beginner, intermediate and advanced level cyclists, the fun ride through local national parks is expected to attract those keen to explore another side of Pomona's beautiful environment.

Registrations will be held on the Sunday at 8am at the Pomona State School before the ride begins at 9am.

Groups will be led by experienced riders to their own level of skill and experience.

Entry fees are adults $10, junior (under 16) $5, family $20 (up to five people). Bike hire is available and there are lucky draw prizes up for grabs. For more information, phone Jeff Langton on 0413840788.

Evidence of the diversity of the festival's attractions can be found in its jam-packed program.

The festival offers something for everyone and includes other family-friendly races, heritage markets, amusement rides, skate park competition, local cuisine and live music - all within the beautiful hinterland setting of Pomona.

Further attractions include an animal farm and sideshow alley.

Festivities will begin early on the Sunday with the arrival of many different car clubs showing off classic vehicles in the lead-up to the big race at 2.30pm.

Celebrations will continue with live music and free entertainment throughout the day.

Continued funding from Bendigo Bank and its Pomona Community Bank branch, Noosa council and Tourism Noosa is testament to its enduring popularity as a hallmark event.

Many local businesses remain keen to offer their support through their sponsorships for the community-focussed event aimed at supporting local Lions' charities and promoting the Pomona and Noosa region.

For more information on the festival and its inclusions, or to register to compete in events, go to the event website kingofthe mountain.com.au.