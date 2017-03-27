Forum to help prepare Peregian homes

CONCERN BUT NO PANIC: Earlier this year a huge bushfire impacted on Peregian Springs and Coolum residents. The fire burnt over 500 hectares.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services will join key partner agencies in Peregian Springs on Wednesday, March 29 to discuss bushfire preparation and prevention.

Representatives from QFES, the Sunshine Coast Regional Council and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will also be attending the forum.

The forum will arm residents with the information they need to keep themselves and their families safe if a bushfire occurs.

SEQ Fire and Biodiversity Consortium manager and fire ecology expert Dr Samantha Lloyd will host proceedings.

She said it was essential residents understood how a bushfire could affect them.

"This event will equip attendees with vital bushfire preparation information and help them understand what they can do to help fire agencies, land managers and local governments prepare for and respond to bushfires in their area,” Ms Lloyd said.

The forum will be held at the Peregian Springs State School hall, 191 The Avenue, Peregian Springs.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.