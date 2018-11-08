Forum will discuss Noosa's water health

NOOSA residents interested in discussing the health of local waterways are invited to meet experts at the Healthy Land and Water community forums on the Sunshine Coast.

These forums will be held following the release of the 2018 report card this Monday, an annual assessment of the pressures facing our waterways, their current environmental condition, and the level of social and economic benefits waterways provide to local communities.

The community forum north will be held at the Mary Cairncross Theatrette, facilitated by Susie Chapman and Bruce Lord on Wednesday, November 28, from 10am-1pm.

The Noosa Catchment last year maintained its lead position by registering an A- rating while its benefit rating improved from 4 to 4.5 stars.

This indicates Noosa River system remained in near-pristine condition based on months of water monitoring as well as documents the social and economic benefits of each catchment.This is part of forums across southeast Queensland providing local communities with the opportunity to join a round- table discussion about the Report Card results, the implications, local observations and issues, and initiatives underway to address them.

The forums will allow locals a chance to share and discuss past and current projects in their region and raise opportunities for future projects.

The Healthy Land and Water experts will also discuss how they'll undertake an upcoming review of the SEQ Natural Resource Management Plan.

There will also be discussion around the 2019 National Landcare Program.

Register your attendance by going to https://hlw.org.au.