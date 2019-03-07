Fostering new creative souls at Peregian Springs college

WITH the Peregian Digital Hub just up the road, the time is right for St Andrew's Anglican College to launch its SAiNTpreneurs mentoring program for "emerging creators”.

SAiNTpreneurs is a new club aimed at giving students the tools to prepare them for their future and help foster creators.

The college's head of commerce and entrepreneurship, Ruan Van der Merwe, is providing the space for students to prepare for competitions or start their own small businesses.

"There are so many great competitions on the Sunshine Coast and Queensland centring around business development, innovation in technology, prototype creation and entrepreneurship,” Mr Van der Merwe said.

"We wanted to give students time outside of their busy curriculum to prepare so they feel like they can join these competitions with confidence.”

Just like athletes who train hard in their sport before they compete against others, Mr Van der Merwe says the same can be said for the importance of a coach in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

"I liken it to sports. Students train with a coach at school before they compete externally,” he says.

"That's what we're doing at SAiNTpreneurs, providing mentorship and a place where students can develop their ideas and skills.”

While the club will help students prepare for competitions, it will also give them the opportunity to be mentored by leaders in the field.

Mr Van der Merwe uses the term "Ideation” - a blend of ideas and creation - to describe the kind of space he hopes to create.

"We'll be introducing technology into the mix as well, giving students as many tools as possible to prepare them for the future and especially their own futures at work.

"The concept is to create creators, not just consumers. Entrepreneurs solve societal problems and become risk takers, which is really the 'why' behind SAiNTpreneurs.”

The club will take place once a week outside school hours. It will give students the opportunity to create new products, explore their own ideas and be involved in prototype creation.