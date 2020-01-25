Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

GROSS WARNING: Foul moment Chinese man eats mice alive

by Patrick Knox
25th Jan 2020 1:27 PM

 

WARNING: Gross

Revolting footage has emerged of a Chinese diner dipping a baby mouse in sauce and scoffing it alive.

The clip shows the man sipping a glass of white wine before picking up rodent with a chopstick from a plate, The Sun reports.

The dish is known as Three Squeaks, because the mouse squeaks when it gets picked up by the diner, again when it gets dipped into the sauce and finally when it dies.

 

The diner picks up a live baby rat with chopsticks in the foul footage. Picture: The Sun
The diner picks up a live baby rat with chopsticks in the foul footage. Picture: The Sun

 

He then tucks into his mouse morsel. Picture: The Sun
He then tucks into his mouse morsel. Picture: The Sun

 

This gruesome delicacy is said to be popular throughout the Guangdong province.

It is unclear where and when this footage was taken.

The dish is banned in China but is still widely available in backstreet restaurants.

It comes after another controversial Chinese dish came under scrutiny after scientists linked bat soup to the outbreak of coronavirus in the city of Wuhan.

RELATED: How virus jumped from animals to humans

 

Bats have been linked to the spread of the coronavirus by some experts. Picture: The Sun
Bats have been linked to the spread of the coronavirus by some experts. Picture: The Sun

 

It is feared the deadly strain shares a common ancestor with a virus found only in fruit bats.

And since then footage and images have been circulated purporting to show people eating the Chinese delicacy.

Bat soup is also reported to be popular dish particularly in Wuhan, where the virus is understood to have originated at an open air fish market.

Unconfirmed footage posted on social media show people eating soup from a bowl with a dead bat on the side.

Another image appears to show a dead bat with its stomach removed and filled with a broth.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission

More Stories

Show More
china coronavirus disgusting gross mice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        premium_icon How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        News If you enjoyed a Bunnings sausage sizzle today, here’s how your money will go to people and wildlife impacted by the bushfire crisis.

        St Andrew’s shows its ‘smarts’ with top results

        St Andrew’s shows its ‘smarts’ with top results

        News St Andrew’s College students excelled in learning tests last years undertaken...

        Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        premium_icon Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        Whats On The Sunshine Coast will again host the Australian Body Art Festival this year, as...

        International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        premium_icon International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        News Some of the world’s best female cricketers will converge on Noosa next month, in...