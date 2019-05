Four men were arrested after a bomb was found in a home. File photo

FOUR men have been arrested and a bomb found at a property on the Victorian border.

Police raided an address in West Wodonga on Friday and arrested the men.

During the search, they found an improvised explosive device.

Local police are waiting for the bomb response unit to arrive.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.